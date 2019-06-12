Today Amazon is refreshing its Alexa speaker lineup with a new kids-focused version of the Echo Dot. The new Echo Dot Kids Edition is based around the third-generation mainstream model, complete with all of the expected improvements: upgraded sound, better mics, and a new design. Just like when the latest adult-focused Echo Dot was announced, we’re seeing a notable bump in materials here thanks to a fabric-wrapped shell that does away with those awful rubber bumpers sported on the previous-generation version. Hit the jump for more details on the new Kids Edition Echo Dot from Amazon.

Amazon unveils new Echo Dot Kids Edition

There’s a lot to like about the fresh design here on the Echo Dot Kids Edition. A fabric-wrapped casing lets Amazon show off a pair of designs that are a bit more mainstream and visually attractive than the previous generation. At launch, those two designs will be an aquamarine color and a rainbow design.

Under the hood you’ll find a similar Echo Dot for Kids experience, with age-appropriate content that includes answers to various questions and education-focused games. There are even podcasts for kids centered around topics that this age group should find interesting.

A year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is also included with purchase; this provides over 1,000 Audible audiobooks for Kids along with access to various other paywalled content from Amazon’s library. Within the app, parents can designate their child’s age group to ensure that content is on the mark for various ages. Parents can also set time limits and monitor how and when the Echo Dot Kids Edition is used.

Pricing and Availability

Amazon’s Kids-edition Echo Dot has a list price of $70 but is available at an introductory offer of $50 for a limited time. Each color is set to start shipping on June 26th. Amazon includes a two-year warranty with purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Thank goodness those terrible plastic shells are gone. There’s a lot to like about the Echo Dot Kids Edition, but concerns still remain over privacy. Given what recent reports have revealed about Amazon’s Alexa data harvesting, those worries are likely well-founded.

Amazon’s $50 launch price matches the usual going rate of the third-generation Echo Dot, which feels appropriately priced. I’m sure that Bezos and crew would put a premium on the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited content bundled in here, but ultimately you can find those shows and podcasts other places in most instances. If you do go for the Echo Dot Kids Edition, be sure to cancel the FreeTime subscription after the year is up to avoid any additional fees.

