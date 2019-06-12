Select Nintendo Labo kits are on sale from $40 or less today (Reg. up to $70)

Walmart is now offering the Nintendo Labo Variety and Robot Kits for $39.99 shipped each. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy, they are currently starting at $50 there right now. However, Amazon third-party sellers are offering the Robot option from $38 with the Variety set starting at $44. Today’s deals are the current best prices we can find. Perfect for the kids or anyone looking to take their Switch setup to the next level. Labo kits integrate into various Switch games providing special physical controllers and much more. Rated 4+ stars and here’s our hands-on review. Head below for some additional details.
The Nintendo Labo Customization Set from $12 is a great way to add another level of personalization to your Toy-Con creations. But Labo also goes into the next dimension with the $40 VR Kit. Get more details in our hands-on review. Here’s everything you missed from the Nintendo E3 2019 presentation and we are seeing some of the best Switch game deals of the year right now.
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:
- The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!
- Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers
- Discover the fun of customizing Toy-Con creations with your own stickers, markers, paint, new parts, and other original crafting ideas
