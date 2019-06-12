Pick up a new Takeya 2-quart Iced Tea Maker for the summer at $15.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Takeya 2-quart Iced Tea Maker for $15.59 after you clip the on-page $2 coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly more like $23 or $25, this recently dropped to $17.50 or so and falls even lower after an on-page coupon This is the best deal we can find. Perfect timing for summer get-togethers, this BPA-free maker has a 2-quart capacity, a built-in tea infuser (loose leaf or bagged) and is made in the US. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is even less than the basic Takeya 2-quart pitchers without the tea infuser. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find any comparable iced tea maker for less than $15.50. If coffee is more your thing, Capresso’s burr grinder is at its lowest price in years and this 80-pack of Victor Allen Donut Shop Coffee Pods is just $15.50 (Reg. $24+).

Takeya 2 Quart Iced Tea Maker:

FLASH CHILL ICED TEA MAKER: The Takeya Patented Flash Chill Iced Tea Maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with airtight leakproof lid. Makes delicious iced tea in 30 sec. Includes fine-mesh tea infuser that can be used with loose leaf or bagged tea.

FLASH CHILL TECHNOLOGY: Takeya’s patented Flash Chill technology chills freshly brewed tea in 30 seconds without losing freshness, flavor, or nutrients. Add sugar, citrus or other fruits to give your drink the desired flavor.

