Make burgers & paninis w/ the George Foreman Indoor Grill at $16 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the George Foreman 2-Serving Indoor Grill and Panini Press for $15.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally over $20, this is the lowest we’ve tracked since July of 2018, when it dropped to $14. If you live in an apartment that doesn’t allow you to have a grill outside, this is the next best thing. You’ll be able to make burgers and more on this countertop grill, or enjoy warm and toasted sandwiches when using it as a panini press. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This 2-pack of Durable Grill Pan Scrapers is a must-have for any George Foreman owner. You’ll be able to easily scrape your grill down after use and it makes cleanup insanely easy, especially for just $3 on Amazon.

Looking for a new recipe this summer? Be sure to swing by our latest roundup of the best new cookbooks to pick up. Whether you’re wanting to eat healthier or be the life of the party with a new dessert, we’ve got the best books for you in this easy-to-read guide.

George Foreman Indoor Grill features:

2 Servings – Tight on countertop space? This grill is your answer. It fits two servings of your grilled favorites, and it’s perfect for small apartments and couples

Classic Plate Grill – This is the original George Foreman Grill. The durable grill plates give you lean, mean grilling power for all your favorite foods

George Tough Nonstick Coating – There’s a lot to love about this nonstick coating. It’s durable, easy to clean, and reduces the need for butter and oil

Fat-Removing Slope – It’s the sure sign of a George Foreman Grill. The sloped grilling surface helps remove up to 42% of fat* for leaner, tasty meals

Drip Tray – The dishwasher-safe drip tray collects excess fat and grease so you don’t have to. How nice is that?

