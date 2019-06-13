Philips hue Lily Outdoor HomeKit lights see price drop to $244 (Reg. $280)

Newegg offers the Philips hue White and Color Ambiance Lily Outdoor HomeKit Lighting Bundle for $231.99. Shipping runs around $12, bringing the final price to $244.22. Despite the added delivery costs, this is still a notable deal as this bundle typically goes for $280 at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve not seen it lower than $265 to date. Philips announced its new lineup of outdoor lighting back in January, but discounts have been rather scarce since then. This 3-pack delivers outdoor-rated lighting with support for up to 16 million colors and the ability to expand your setup nearly 60-feet away from the house. Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the expensive price tag and maintain HomeKit control by going with the iHome iSP100 outdoor smart plug for around $35. This is an easy way to bring Siri control to your outdoor lighting without breaking the bank along the way. It’s design for all sorts of weather, so you know that it will be safe to use wherever your setup takes you.

Philips Hue Lily features:

Philips Hue outdoor dusk to dawn light bulb works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Hue Hub & Alexa device sold separately). Includes Lily Power Supply. For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

Brighten up Dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get Lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like

Do it yourself, the products are based on low Voltage, safe to use and easy to install. To install simply placed the product in the desire location, connect it with the psu, plug and pair it to your hue hub. For best connectivity your first Philips Hue outdoor light should be located within 30 ft from the hub or the closest hue light in your house. You can extend the distance up tp 60 ft from one hue outdoor light to the next one. Metal and certain other materials can block the signal

