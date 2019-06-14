Old Navy takes up to 50% off sitewide to refresh your wardrobe

Today only, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Straight Lived-In Khakis Shorts are a must-have for this summer. Khaki shorts are a must-have because you can seamlessly dress them up or down. Originally priced at $25, during the sale you can find them for $12. Find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Soft-Washed Jersey Henley $6 (Orig. $15)
- Straight Lived-In Khaki Shorts $12 (Orig. $25)
- Rigid Boot Cut Jeans $30 (Orig. $40)
- Dynamic Fleece 4-Way-Stretch $30 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High-Rise Button-Fly Denim Shorts $27 (Orig. $30)
- High-Neck Jersey Swing Dress $15 (Orig. $30)
- Tie-Neck Cutwork Blouse $15 (Orig. $40)
- Scoop-Neck Jersey Tank $4 (Orig. $13)
- …and even more deals…
