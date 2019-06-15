Zelda fans can nab PowerA’s Link Silhouette Switch Controller for a low of $35

Amazon is offering the PowerA Link Silhouette Switch Controller for $35 shipped. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal offers a $10 savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. If you’ve been looking for a more comfortable and ergonomic way to play, this option costs considerably less than Nintendo’s official Pro controller. A unique Link Silhouette makes this PowerA offering a stellar alternative for Zelda fans. Two AA batteries yield up to 30 hours of gameplay, allowing you to enjoy your favorite titles for long periods without running out of juice. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Love playing in portable mode? Grab JETech’s $17 Switch Grip instead for a more comfortable gaming experience. Since it duals as a protective case, you can worry less about accidental drops when toting your Switch around.

PowerA Link Silhouette Switch Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

Leds for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

