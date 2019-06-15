This 10-foot electric pole saw makes trimming trees a breeze: $46 (Reg. $68+)

- Jun. 15th 2019 11:07 am ET

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 8-inch 8A Electric Pole Saw (WG310) for $46 shipped. For comparison, WORX has it listed for $80, while both Amazon and Walmart sell it for $68. If dad doesn’t have a chainsaw or pole saw yet, this is a must-have for summer projects. He’ll be able to trim trees without a ladder, which is not only safer but far easier with its 10-foot reach. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

It never hurts to have some Chainsaw Bar and Chain Oil around, especially at just $7 Prime shipped on Amazon.

However, if you don’t like the idea of an electric pole saw, this Fiskars manual model is just $38 shipped at Amazon. It has a reach of up to 12 feet and will make pruning trees a cinch, though not quite as easy as the above electric model.

WORX Electric Pole Saw features:

  • 2-n-1 saw: pole saw + chain saw
  • Patented auto-tension chain system for extended bar & chain life
  • Powerful 8 amp motor offers a consistent performance
  • Automatic chain lubrication with oil lever indicator
  • Tool-less extension pole installation
  • Reach up to 10-feet with the pole fully extended

