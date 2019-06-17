Hand-drawn iOS rhythm game DEEMO now 50% off via the App Store: $1 (Reg. $2)

From the creators of Cytus, DEEMO is a narrative-based music rhythm game with hand-drawn art. Regularly $2, you can now download this highly-rated title for just $1 on the App Store. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked in years. Features include 60+ free songs in story mode, real piano “instrumental feedback”, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

Speaking of notable iOS game deals, we also still have the cyberpunk world of Neon Chrome for $3 (Reg. $7) and Danmaku 2 at $1 (Reg. $5). That’s on top of the rest of today’s best price drops, all of which you’ll find right here.

iOS Universal: DEEMO: $1 (Reg. $2)

DEEMO:

Deemo is a mystic character who lives in solitude in a castle all by itself. A little girl falls from the sky, not knowing who she is, where she comes from. To help the little girl back to her world, Deemo comes to realize a tree keeps growing tall on top of the piano whenever it plays. What would Deemo do when it gets comfortable with the companionship it never had before? What if the little girl couldn’t deal with the truth when her seemingly lost memories regained?!

