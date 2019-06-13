Can you survive the hailstorm of bullets in Danmaku 2? Now $1 on iOS (Reg. $5)

Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $5, this is the first time we have seen it down this low since Black Friday 2018. And it has been years since it has gone any lower. The name says it all here. This is a fast paced, flashy Japanese-style arcade shooter. “Pilot a powerful Senko fighter to destroy legions of enemies in a hailstorm of bullets.” It has 5 stages, multi-phase boss battles, an upgrade system for your ship, a boss rush mode and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We have some great iOS deals running right now. You battle mythological creatures in Titan Quest for $3 (Reg. $7) or try your hand at R.B.I. Baseball 19 while it’s matching the all-time low at $5 (Reg. $7). Grab the FREE Dr. Panda game Hoopa City for the kids and then head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of the best.

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Gold $26, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup:

Pull back the bullet curtain and experience the all new sequel to the critically acclaimed vertical shoot’em up! Danmaku Unlimited 2 brings a modern, original take on the classic Japanese arcade genre rarely seen on mobile devices! Climb the ranks as you pilot the powerful Senko fighter to destroy legions of enemies in a hailstorm of bullets! Continue the saga as you fight to uncover powerful relics from the old war and unravel the secrets surrounding the Valkyrias!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!