Blast your way through the cyberpunk world of Neon Chrome on iOS: $3 (Reg. $7)

- Jun. 14th 2019 10:04 am ET

Neon Chrome is described as a twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated, destructible levels. Along with the almost cyberpunk like aesthetics, you’ll find an RPG character development system, boss fights, and a series of “cybernetic enhancements”. Regularly $7, you can now download this one for just $2.99. While we have seen it down at $2, that for the most part only happens during limited sales and over the holidays. This is the best we have track kid in 4 months. It might not be Cyberpunk 2077 or anything, but it does carry 4+ star ratings from over 500 gamers all-time, More details below.

This supports MFI game controllers as well. Considering this is a frenetic top-down shooter, it is more than likely a better option than touch controls. We also have Danmaku Unlimited 2 down at $1 (Reg. $5) as well as deals on Titan Quest and R.B.I. Baseball 19. The rest of today’s best deals are right here.

iOS Universal: Neon Chrome: $3 (Reg. $7)

Neon Chrome: 

Neon Chrome is an infinite twin-stick top-down shooter with procedurally generated levels and destructible environment. Choose your character, enter the elevator and try to bring down the Overseer – again and again. Neon Chrome is an endless symphony of fight, die, improve and repeat – many players have over 100 hours logged!

