Warm weather calls for new tools, grab this Ryobi cordless combo kit at $99

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Drill and Driver Combo with two 1.3Ah batteries for $99 shipped. That’s down 33% or $50 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen in 2019. Ryobi ships this combo kit with a drill and driver, along with two 1.3Ah batteries and an 18V charger. You’ll also get a tool bag for carrying around all of your new tools. Ideal for summer projectors. Rated 4.6/5 stars by 2,800 Home Depot reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for around $15. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Ryobi 18V Drill/Driver Combo features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit with (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The drill/driver includes a 1/2 in. heavy-duty single sleeve and a keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and 1600 in./lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. They both feature the exclusive MAGTRAY and onboard bit storage, which allow convenient placement of bits and screws. Two lithium-ion batteries and a charger are included that will power over 125 ONE+ tools. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this combo kit includes the 18-Volt ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver with screwdriver bit, the 18-Volt ONE+ Impact Driver with bit, two 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, a tool bag, and operator’s manuals.

