Razor's RipRider 360 will be your kids favorite ride-on toy: $59 (Reg. $80+)

- Jun. 18th 2019 7:33 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Razor RipRider 360 Caster Trike for $59 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $120 direct from Razer, it’s been around $80 at Amazon lately and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked since 2016. My little brother absolutely loved his RipRider 360 when he was younger and it’s a fantastic toy for kids to enjoy outside. The casters on the back of the RipRider 360 gives it a unique experience that many other ride-on toys just don’t have. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash and pick up the Razor A Kick Scooter for $40 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer a caster system, and it’s not ride-on, it’ll be great fun for kids of all ages. I loved scooters when I was younger, and my friends and I would always have fun racing to see who could kick the fastest.

Razor RipRider 360 Caster Trike features:

  • 360 degrees of ultimate spinning action!
  • Dual inclined casters allow resistance-free drifting and spinning action
  • Features MX-style handlebar with rubber grips, double crown fork design, and welded steel frame and fork
  • Hi-Impact, front wheel with flat-free tire
  • Rugged steel construction for endless play!

