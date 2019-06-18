Make losing your keys a thing of the past with a new Tile Mate: $18 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finders with Replaceable Battery for $17.99 Prime shipped. Orders over $25 will also lock in no-charge delivery. Normally selling for $23 or so these days, that’s good for a 22% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy has it for $2 more. Featuring a water-resistant design, Tile’s Mate Item Tracker also sports a 150-foot range. Whether you’re looking to make sure you never misplace your keys again, want to keep tabs on your backpack or purse, or locate pretty much anything else, Tile Mate has your back. Plus with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Save even more and bring home the previous-generation Tile Mate for $1 less. You’ll ditch the removable and replaceable battery, but if maximizing your savings is the end goal, then this a great alternative.

Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery features:

Find missing items right away with this four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers. Alexa Amazon and Google Assistant support provide easier control, and each tracker’s built-in button lets you ring a misplaced paired phone on silent mode. Receive notifications via these Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers’ companion app when other users detect your lost belongings .

