Eufy’s Smart Scale hits all-time low at $20 with Apple Health functionality

- Jun. 19th 2019 11:00 am ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon offers its C1 Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped when promo code EUFYSLC1 is applied during checkout. That’s 33% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low, beating our previous mention by $5. Anker’s eufy sub-brand delivers some solid value thanks to compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Tracks 12 different measurements, including weight, body fast, bone mass, BMI and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 40% with this alternative at $12. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

Eufy C1 Smart Scale features:

  • HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
  • ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.
  • FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.
  • WHAT YOU GET: Smart Scale C1, AAA batteries x3, Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and our worry-free 15-month warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Eufy

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp