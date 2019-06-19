Eufy’s Smart Scale hits all-time low at $20 with Apple Health functionality

EufyHome via Amazon offers its C1 Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped when promo code EUFYSLC1 is applied during checkout. That’s 33% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low, beating our previous mention by $5. Anker’s eufy sub-brand delivers some solid value thanks to compatibility with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Tracks 12 different measurements, including weight, body fast, bone mass, BMI and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the smart functionality and save 40% with this alternative at $12. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time.

Eufy C1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

WHAT YOU GET: Smart Scale C1, AAA batteries x3, Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and our worry-free 15-month warranty

