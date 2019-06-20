Pair your 9.7-inch iPad Pro with Apple’s official keyboard: $60 (Orig. $149)

- Jun. 20th 2019 3:40 pm ET

Today only, A4C offers Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $149 and today’s deal is $30 less than the Amazon all-time low price. If you’re rocking the original 9.7-inch iPad Pro, this is a great way to bring your functionality to the next level. It connects via Apple’s smart connector and offers a full on QWERTY keyboard experience.

Ditch the keyboard and save further with this third-party option from JETech. It’s available in various colors and the built-in magnets enables smart functionality, which will wake and sleep the device automatically. You’ll still be able to access all your ports and even use the cover to prop up the iPad as well.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard features:

For many, a keyboard remains a convenient way to put thoughts down and get work done. The Smart Keyboard — available for both the 9.7‑inch iPad Pro — features innovative technologies that free you from switches, plugs, and even pairing. It’s a perfect blend of utility and portability.v

