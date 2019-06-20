Coleman’s 6-person Tent keeps bugs out w/ a screen room: $88 (Reg. $110), more

Amazon is offering the Coleman 6-person Evanston Tent for $87.99 shipped. That’s a 20% savings when compared to what Walmart’s charging and is the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Summer is here, making now a wonderful time to spend some evenings under the stars. Not only does this tent have room for six, it also features a separate screened room that allows you to enjoy being outside without getting bitten by mosquitoes and other bugs. Rated 4.2/5 stars. We also spotted the Coleman 8-person Evanston Tent for $96.17 shipped at Amazon. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and is a price that hasn’t been beaten since 2017. If you plan to camp with some additional people, it might be worth upgrading to this more spacious offering. Like the 6-person tent, it also has a screen room for helping provide campers with a bug-free experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pair today’s purchase with a Clean Bottle for $12. As the name implies, this bottle is very easy to keep clean. This is because both sides open up, allowing you to ensure that every square inch is actually free of debris. I am actually using one of these at the moment and love its unique square design.

Coleman 6-person Evanston Tent features:

Spacious 6-person tent has enough room for 2 queen size air beds

Separate screen room offers bug-free lounging

WeatherTec system with patented welded floors and inverted seams to keep you dry

Measures 10 x 9 feet with 5-foot 8-inch center height; screen room is 10 x 5 feet

Sets up in 15 minutes with rainfly and carry bag included

