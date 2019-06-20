Rest those tired eyes w/ a LectroFan Sleep Machine for $20 (Refurb, Orig. $50)

For today only, Woot is offering the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine (ASM1007) for $19.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. These highly-rated sleep machines regularly fetch $45 in new condition at Amazon where they have never dropped below $32.50. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and one the lowest totals we have tracked. Designed to drown out background sound, this noise machine uses your choice of 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise variations to put you to sleep. It has a 12-foot cord length but can be powered via AC or USB (both of which are included in the box). Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now you could just as easily slap a basic desktop fan beside the bed, but clearly you’re not going to get the variation on tones and sounds. Another alternative would be one of those free bed time apps. Slumber for iOS provides loads of stories and meditation-like audio to help you sleep and it’s FREE. Just keep in mind, you’re going to have leave your phone running for most, if not the whole night, if you take the app route.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine:

This FFP edition comes in frustration-free packaging

Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise

Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease

Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts

Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment. Compact and portable

