Lenovo’s 8-inch Smart Display is down to $83 (Reg. $130), 10-inch $125

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $82.99 shipped when coupon code LEN17 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $47 off what Best Buy is charging and within $3 of the lowest new condition price we have tracked. With Google Assistant baked in, this smart display makes for an excellent kitchen companion. Not only can you control smart home accessories with your voice, its 8-inch touchscreen will allow you to search the web, watch YouTube, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $124.99 shipped at Rakuten when coupon code LEN25 has been applied during checkout. That’s $75 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is one of the lowest new condition offers we’ve tracked. If you’d prefer a larger display, this replicates everything offered in the 8-inch device while adding an additional 2 inches of screen real estate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

No matter which size you pick, you can’t argue that the touchscreen is bound to get covered in fingerprints. Grab a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes for $15 and a fingerprint and streak-free display will be mere seconds away.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Watch programs or surf the Internet with this Lenovo smart display. The 8-inch screen has 1280 x 800 high-definition resolution for clear images, and the integrated Google Assistant function lets you get instant answers to questions as well as reminders of important events. This Lenovo smart display also lets you make video calls.

