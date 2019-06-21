The PlayStation summer deals continue today. After launching big time official price drops for E3 2019, Sony has decided to get back at it with a brand new wide ranging flash sale. And on top of the hundreds of game deals at under $10 in this promotion, Sony has also introduced a series of top tier titles to its affordable PlayStation Hits lineup. Be sure to head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

PlayStation Summer Deals Keep Coming:

Sony may have skipped out on the world’s biggest gaming conference this year, but the PlayStation summer deals have made up for it. While it did drop some new game details and footage for E3 2019 – that epic 8 minute trailer for Death Stranding comes to mind – it has been its mid-year sales that have garnered most of the attention. On top of the debut release of the new Limited Edition Black Steel PlayStation 4 console bundle, we saw deep price drops on PS4 Pro (still $70 off right here), digital games and much more.

PlayStation Summer Deals at $100 or less:

However, the PlayStation summer deals keep coming with today’s flash sale. We are seeing hundreds of titles at up to 75% off or under $10. While this one might not have all the blockbusters found in the E3 sale, it is a great opportunity to fill up your back catalogue without breaking the bank. First let’s take a look at some of our top picks among the bigger and AAA games in today’s sale:

More Summer Deals from $1.50:

However, the continued PlayStation summer deals also contain a number of smaller, indie and casual games. Perfect for keeping you occupied in between big time releases, there are a number of arcade titles and mobile ports starting from just $1.50 or so:

More PlayStation Hits:

Outside of the PlayStation summer deals, Sony has also recently introduced a series of new games to its PlayStation Hits lineup. The collection of games consists of about 35 titles ranging from “award-winning epics to family friendly favorites” and locks them at a $19.99 MSRP. Along with the red box art designation, the pricing regulation here helps these titles to stay relevant while forcing retailers to keep the price at $20, or in many cases, even lower. Starting on June 28th, 2019, you’ll find Friday the 13th, God of War III Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Nioh, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard all added to the lineup.

9to5Toy’s Take:

While Sony may have broke some gamers’ hearts over the lack of E3 2019 excitement this year, at least it has been cranking out the PlayStation summer deals. Today’s flash sale will run from now through June 24th and extends Sony’s mid-year offerings significantly. As we mentioned above, most of these games would have been ignored while the prime time titles took center stage during E3 2019 sales. At as low as just $1.50, you might be able to score 4 or 5 games here for around $10 that will keep you occupied right through until Death Stranding hits in November.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!