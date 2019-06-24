Nokia 7.1 Android Smartphone returns to the all-time low at $300 (Reg. $349)

Amazon is currently offering the Nokia 7.1 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the third time we’ve seen Amazon offer it at this price. Nokia’s 7.1 Android handset features dual SIM card slots, a dual 12MP rear camera array and more. Design wise, it touts an aluminum frame and a glass back for a premium feel. Over 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating at Amazon and you can learn additional details in our hands-on review. More below.

Looking to protect your new handset? Put your savings towards a new case starting at around $7 at Amazon. The official Nokia Clear Case will run you $10. This option is a great way to show off your new phone’s design.

Nokia 7.1 64GB Smartphone features:

Increase the quality of your mobile photography with the Nokia 7.1 Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone. The sturdy 6000 series aluminum frame, glass front, and glass back encapsulates dual rear 12MP/5MP cameras, a front 8MP camera, and ZEISS optics that are engineered to deliver stunning photos and video. The rear depth-sensing cameras can capture striking HDR photos, HDR videos, and portraits with smooth bokeh blur. You can even go manual with Pro UI, or use Dual Sight to snap creative rear/front bothies.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!