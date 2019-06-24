The amazing Stardew Valley gets a rare price drop on iOS, now $5 (Reg. $8)

Best known on Mac/PC via Steam and on consoles, Stardew Valley also has a solid iOS port. So solid, in fact, that it has garnered a near-perfect review score from close to 10,000 gamers. Fortunately, the regular $8 game has now dropped down to $4.99. Only once, during the Christmas holidays last year, have we seen it drop any lower than today’s price. Spread across over 50 hours of gameplay, players will be moving to the countryside to “cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG!” More details below.

Stardew Valley:

Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way.

