Uncover the desert’s mysteries in Alto’s Odyssey on iOS/Apple TV: $2 (Reg. $5)

The amazing Alto’s Odyssey for iOS and Apple TV is now on sale for $1.99. Regularly $5, this is the best price we have tracked since January and a perfect time to jump in. This is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a couple of sales at the turn of the year. In this 2018 Apple Design Award winner, you’ll have to “grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

Alto’s Odyssey:

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. A standalone experience. Alto’s Odyssey is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Alto’s Adventure, but you don’t need to have played one to enjoy the other.

