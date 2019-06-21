SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 on iOS hits the lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $9)

SEGA’s Football Manager 2019 Mobile for iOS is now on sale at $2.99. The regularly $9 sports management simulator is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. While we have seen it drop down to $5 and $6 a few times each over the last year or so, it has never dropped as low as $3, until today. Described as a “stunningly slick and realistic management experience,” it features 56 leagues across 19 countries. Gamers have to “buy and sell [players] wisely to build a squad of winners” and then make use of the new training mode to take your team to the next level. As well as being one of the top-ranked sports games on the App Store, it is rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 gamers. More details below.

Football Manager 2019 Mobile :

Will you pick a team blessed with talent or take on a project that needs rebuilt from the bottom up? All of the world’s greatest players are literally in your pocket. Buy and sell them wisely to build a squad of winners and use the new training module to make them better. Which one will be the first stepping stone in your trophy-laden career? There’s hundreds to choose from 56 leagues across 19 countries.

