Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders III $20, Sekiro from $36, more

- Jun. 24th 2019 9:20 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Players must explore an “open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back-and-forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster and many more. 

