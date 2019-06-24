Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders III $20, Sekiro from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Players must explore an “open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back-and-forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch mini seemingly leaked after various accessory listings emerge

Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!