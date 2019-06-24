Today’s Best Game Deals: Darksiders III $20, Sekiro from $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Darksiders III on PS4 and Xbox One for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Players must explore an “open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back-and-forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $36 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Ship to Store pickup only
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $35 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Ship to Store pickup only
- Devil May Cry 5 $35 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Ship to Store pickup only
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60) | Target
- Ship to Store pickup only
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $15 (Reg. $50) | eShop
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- SONIC FORCES $15 (Reg. $30) | Xbox
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
