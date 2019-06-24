Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Good Woofy, You are Hope, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Good Woofy, You are Hope, Stardew Valley, btw – puzzle maze, Alto’s Odyssey and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Good Woofy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayGram Diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: You are Hope: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Park – AR Dino World: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Polaris Office 2019 -Docs, PDF: $14 (Reg. $20)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: UnFollow for Instagram +: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Catapult: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MarginNote Pro: $7 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera.: $4 (Reg. $8)

