VIZIO’s 5.1-Channel Sound Bar has SmartCast & more: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound Bar for $119.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $250, it goes for $210 in new condition at Best Buy right now and refurbished on Amazon for closer to $140. Normally, you would pay around $150 for a 2.1-Channel experience, but you’re getting 5.1-channels here for less. This is one of the best ways to upgrade your home theater for summer movies once you have a nicer TV to enjoy flicks on. Plus, being SmartCast, you’ll be able to listen to Spotify and more directly on your sound bar without a secondary device. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and pick up VIZIO’s 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar for $79 shipped. You’re losing out on the extra channels for a more filling experience, and no SmartCast means that you’ll have to physically plug in your audio sources to enjoy tunes, but at over $40 lower than the above soundbar, it’s a great option.

VIZIO 5.1-Channel SmartCast Sound Bar features:

Enjoy 101 dB of True Surround sound with the included rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer

Stream music from any chromecast-enabled audio app over WiFi with no interruptions

Download the VIZIO SmartCast app and turn your mobile device into a powerful remote

