Latest iPad Air hits new lows on select models at Amazon starting from $469

Amazon is currently taking up to $40 off Apple’s latest iPad Air, bring prices down to new all-time lows. Deals start at $469 shipped but you’ll find the largest discounts on cellular configurations. This is a match of our previous mention. B&H is also matching these offers at this time. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option from MoKo should do the trick and has excellent ratings. It is available in various colors so you can find just the right look for your preferences. Other notable features include sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your new iPad Air.

iPad Air features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Stereo speakers

