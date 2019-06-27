Sharpen, hone, and polish w/ Chef’s Choice Knife Sharpener: $35.50 (Reg. $45+)

Amazon is offering the Chef’s Choice ProntoPro Knife Sharpener (4643) for $35.64 shipped. That’s $10+ off the typical rate found at retailers like QVC and is one of the best offers we have tracked. This sharpener features three separate slots for sharpening, honing, and polishing each one of your knives. It’s capable of working on straight edge and serrated knives alike, making it a well-rounded option worth having around the house. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another option is to replace dull knives with this AmazonBasics 14-Piece Set for $23. It includes a pine wood block, pair of scissors, and eleven knives. Each blade is constructed of high-carbon stainless steel for”‘precision results.”

Chef’s Choice Knife Sharpener features:

Professional 3-stage sharpener for super sharp edges on your 15 and 20-degree class knives

100 percent diamond abrasives are used in all three stages. The initial stages sharpen and hone using 100 percent diamond abrasives while the third stage polishes the edge with micron sized diamond abrasives

Sharpen straight edge and serrated knives as well as sports and pockets knives

