After unveiling its massive summer sale this morning, Sony has now released June’s PlayStation Plus freebies. Last month we got Undercooked! and What Remains of Edith Finch, and this month we are getting some hit Gearbox shooters and everyone’s favorite hedgehog hero. Read on for all the details.

June’s PlayStation Plus Freebies:

As per usual, you’ll need to make sure your PlayStation Plus membership is in order to access these monthly PS4 freebies. Once downloaded, they will remain in your game library for as long as your membership stays active.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection:

June’s PlayStation Plus freebies are headlined by Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This package includes both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel from the Gearbox looter-shooter franchise. It features remastered graphics, local multiplayer and all of the DLC add-ons for both titles. If you originally played either of them on PS3, your saved data will carry over just fine as well.

This is a great time to dig your heels in to the series as Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release on September 13th, 2019. You can reacquaint yourself with all of the new features in the upcoming Borderlands title right here and then go check out this deal on the Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition at $20 in this morning’s games roundup.

Sonic Mania:

We are also getting 2017’s Sonic Mania as part of June’s PlayStation Plus freebies. Still regularly listed at $26+ on Amazon, this is your chance to score some 2D side-scrolling Sonic for your PS4 setup for free. It goes right back to the roots of the series as “Sonic, Tails and Knuckles face off against their old nemesis, Dr. Eggman, across a mix of re-imagined classic stages and brand new zones.”

Both of June’s PS Plus freebies will come available at PSN starting on June 3rd. That means you still have time to download Undercooked! and What Remains of Edith Finch from last month if you didn’t get a chance to yet. Be sure to visit today’s games roundup for deep deals on games across all platforms and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Days of Play sale.

More PlayStation Plus Freebies Info:

