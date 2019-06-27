Grab this Oral-B FlossAction Electric Toothbrush for just $15 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Battery Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. But if you clip the on-page $5 coupon, your total drops to $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $30 direct and over at Bed Bath and Beyond, this model regularly sells for closer to $25 at Amazon and is currently down at $20 on Walmart. Today’s deal is $2 below our previous mention as well. The feature list includes a built-in 2-minute timer, a brush head and a “compact” charging stand. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers. More details below.
At just $15, there aren’t very many comparable toothbrushes out there, and certainly not from a trusted brand with solid reviews. Even most lesser known brands go for more than $15. Use your savings towards some extra Oral-B replacement brush heads from $13 or opt for the third-party replacements from just $7 Prime shipped.
Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush:
- Features Micro Pulse Bristles to clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal does not replace flossing
- Head rotates side to side in an oscillating manner, while penetrating hard-to-reach areas
- 2 Minute Timer: Signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time
- Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: Cross Action, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, Floss Action, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual Clean
