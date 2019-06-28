Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 200W Power Inverter USB Car Charger $16, more

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 200W Power Inverter and 4-Port 4.8A USB Car Charger for $16.09 Prime shipped when applying code 30PHK5H2 at checkout. Typically fetching $23, that saves you just over 30% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Regardless of what you need to power up while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 200W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It’s a must-have for upcoming road trips, summer outings and more. You’ll find dual AC outlets alongside the inclusion of four USB ports. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 shoppers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Add 64GB of SanDisk microSD storage to your setup for just $10 shipped
- Kenu Airframe+ | Vent Car Phone Mount: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Bose’s unique SoundWear Companion Speaker drops to a low of $249 (Save $50)
- Rocketfish Surge Protector Bundle at $70 off for today only (12-Outlet/8-USB)
- Aooshine Table Lamp w/ Dual USB Ports: $25 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
- w/ code I76EYJJ9
- Grab two TP-Link Kasa Alexa + Assistant Light Switches for $56 and save 20%
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Ainope Gravity Car Mount: $6 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code FUT7BCRW
- BESTEK 66W 10 USB Power Station: $27 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 21IWDSA2
- Aukey 5000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ code T8H5JTWS
3-In-1 design: combined 2 AC outlets, cigarette lighter socket and 4 USB charging into one compact design, charging multiple devices at the same time, 3 foot power cord allows you to put your inverter anywhere you want, tight Fit into the car DC socket. Smart charging: automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed, Great for laptop, tablet and more
Advanced protection: built-in 30 amp fuse and over voltage/ low voltage/ overload/ short circuit/ over heat and surge protection Keep your appliances and car safe
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!