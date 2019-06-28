Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK 200W Power Inverter USB Car Charger $16, more

- Jun. 28th 2019 10:21 am ET

0

BESTEK via Amazon offers its 200W Power Inverter and 4-Port 4.8A USB Car Charger for $16.09 Prime shipped when applying code 30PHK5H2 at checkout. Typically fetching $23, that saves you just over 30% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Regardless of what you need to power up while on-the-road, BESTEK’s 200W inverter keeps everything from your smartphone to MacBook charged. It’s a must-have for upcoming road trips, summer outings and more. You’ll find dual AC outlets alongside the inclusion of four USB ports. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 110 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Ainope Gravity Car Mount: $6 (Reg. $16) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code FUT7BCRW
  • BESTEK 66W 10 USB Power Station: $27 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 21IWDSA2
  • Aukey 5000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code T8H5JTWS

3-In-1 design: combined 2 AC outlets, cigarette lighter socket and 4 USB charging into one compact design, charging multiple devices at the same time, 3 foot power cord allows you to put your inverter anywhere you want, tight Fit into the car DC socket. Smart charging: automatically detect your devices to deliver optimal charging speed, Great for laptop, tablet and more

Advanced protection: built-in 30 amp fuse and over voltage/ low voltage/ overload/ short circuit/ over heat and surge protection Keep your appliances and car safe

