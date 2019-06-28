Grab two TP-Link Kasa Alexa + Assistant Light Switches for $56 and save 20%

Newegg offering a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $55.98 shipped. Normally selling for $35 each these days at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a 20% discount and saves you $7 a piece. Today’s offer is $1 under the per-switch all-time low at Amazon and the best we’ve seen. This in-wall light switch doesn’t require an additional hub to get all the benefits like Alexa and Assistant voice control and more. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 270 customers.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $26, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls, though if you’re a heavy user of Alexa or Assistant, odds are this won’t be an issue.

Want to throw some color into the mix for your smart home? Right now you can save over $5 on TP-Link’s Kasa Color LED Light Bulb at $25.

TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your environment with this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch. The scheduling feature lets you program multiple ambient settings for specified times of the day, and the Wi-Fi connectivity offers convenient remote access to functions via Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and the Google Assistant. This TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch has a dimmer for maximum precision.

