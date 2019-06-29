Nab WORX’s battery-powered Lawn Mower for $272 (Save $175+), more from $136

WORX’s official eBay storefront is offering its Intellicut 56V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower (WG774) for $271.99 shipped when coupon code JULY4FUN has been applied during checkout. That’s $175+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $47. Ratings are still rolling in, but WORX lawn mowers are reputable. This high-powered cordless lawn mower is operated using two included 56V batteries. This provides enough energy to cut up to 9,400 square feet of grass on a single charge. A fully-collapsable handle allows you to fold the mower in half for easy storage. Head below to find more electric mowers on sale and be sure to use the code above to receive the full discount.

More electric mowers on sale:

Pair today’s savings with a WORX 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer & Edger for $87. I’ve owned this trimmer for over three years and it’s still going strong. Swapping out string is easy and the included 20V PowerShare batteries work across most of the WORX lineup.

WORX 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Steel cutting deck with Premium mulching capabilities

2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge

Intelligent technology for extra performance

One-touch fully collapsible handle and compact stand up storage

Wash out Port for under the deck cleaning

Quick single level cutting Height adjustment

Battery power level indicator

