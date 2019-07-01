Summon ancient alien gods in Cultist Simulator for iOS, now $4 (Reg. $7)

Cultist Simulator for iOS is among the top ten ranked card games on the App Store. The regularly $8 “roguelike narrative card game” is now on sale for $3.99, which is a new all-time low. Players will be seizing forbidden treasure and summoning ancient alien gods in a Lovecraftian world: “Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 gamers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of Lovecraft titles, we still have some great interactive story apps on sale right here. You can take control of a Leviathan mech in Templar Battleforce at 50% off and you’ll find the rest of today’s price drops in this morning’s roundup. In case you missed it earlier, LEGO Tower is now available on iOS and Android.

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $4 (Reg. $7)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata GOTY $24, Darksiders III $20, more

Cultist Simulator:

In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!