LEGO Tower is set for release on iOS and Android today. Based on the NimbleBit developed Tiny Tower game, the new cross-over will have your brick-built towers populated with loads of adorable Minifigures. Considering Tiny Tower has garnered more than 10 million users, we are expecting big things from the mini brick tower building sim. All the details and gameplay footage are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Build Your Own LEGO Tower:

One story at a time, players must build their own tower with both residential and commercial floors in LEGO Tower. You must provide a healthy and prosperous abode for all your businesses/tenants in order to charge rent and continue to build out your blocky skyscraper. It’s mostly a colorful business sim, but there are some hands-on gameplay outside of customization and management tasks. Players must control the building’s elevator to deliver tenants and more to the correct floors in a timely fashion.

Customization Options:

Now for the actual customization features. LEGO Tower will allow players to “hundreds of unique Minifigure pieces” including outfits and heads. The background of your building as well as the roof and lobby can be customized based on various LEGO themes. For example, you might want a Japanese-style Ninjago temple gracing your blocky skyline. Or maybe you want a giant T-rex. It’s up to you. You can also visit your friend’s towers online to trade items or help them build.

LEGO Tower is out today on iOS and Android as a free-to-play experience.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Whenever we hear the dreaded “free-to-play” for new mobile games, the red flags are quickly hoisted in to the sky. LEGO or not, it is cause for concern. However, while there are plenty of in-app purchases available here – real cash for in-game currency plus subscriptions for double tenant rent income and more – early impressions are looking positive. According to some who have already gone hands-on with the experience, the LEGO Tower In-App Purchases are completely optional. Some users even suggest the game is more fun if you ignore them completely. While the mileage will vary from user to user here, it doesn’t sound as though NimbleBits and LEGO got overly greedy. There are advertisements for purchasing real-life LEGO building sets that correspond with certain in-game customizations. The tower toppers feature “Inspired By A Real Set” labels. But again, they don’t appear to be hindering the experience all that much, if at all.

Just remember, before you get tempted in-game on the real-life building kits, hit up our LEGO Guide. We feature huge price drops on these sets almost everyday as well as as all the biggest announcements and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!