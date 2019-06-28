Step into a Leviathan mech in Templar Battleforce Elite on iOS: $5 (50% off)

Templar Battleforce Elite for iOS is now 50% off on the App Store. The strategic action RPG is regularly $10 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in years at $4.99. In this one, players step in to a “Leviathan mech and lead the Templar Knights in battle against fierce Xenos.” You’re looking at turn-based tactical combat, 55 unique scenarios, a “branching” sci-fi storyline, and 25+ enemy units. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 gamers. More details below.

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Step into a Leviathan mech and lead the Templar Knights in battle against fierce Xenos. Create your own unique Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and invent distinct strategies for your fireteams. Deploy your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.