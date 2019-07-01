Nintendo Switch Consoles with Gray Joy-Con now $255 shipped (Reg. $300)

- Jul. 1st 2019 1:19 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con for $254.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Nintendo Switch is still regularly $300 and is now $45 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also matching our previous low. It includes all the usuals like an HDMI cable, Joy-Con controllers, a Joy-Con Grip, a pair of controller straps and an AC adapter. Head below for more details.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures.

