Nintendo Switch Consoles with Gray Joy-Con now $255 shipped (Reg. $300)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con for $254.95 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Nintendo Switch is still regularly $300 and is now $45 off the going rate. Today’s deal is also matching our previous low. It includes all the usuals like an HDMI cable, Joy-Con controllers, a Joy-Con Grip, a pair of controller straps and an AC adapter. Head below for more details.

Choose this Nintendo Switch console to play favorite games anywhere with one system. It replaces both home and portable components for a seamless experience, docking with your television or standing alone on a tabletop for outdoor action on its 6.2-inch screen. This Nintendo Switch console includes the Joy-Con detachable controller and can link with other units for multiplayer adventures.

