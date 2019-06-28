There are a couple notable Mario Maker 2 secrets hiding in the game’s story mode. Releasing today on Nintendo Switch, there are a few additions that aren’t immediately available to gamers when they boot the creator mode up, opposed to what you might expect. We are getting in to some spoiler material below here. So consider yourself warned and then jump below the fold to find out how to access it all.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Mario Maker 2 Secrets in Story Mode:

Both of today’s Super Mario Maker 2 secrets are hiding in the game’s Story Mode. Players must earn gold through a series of Nintendo-made courses in order to help Princess Peach rebuild her castle. But there are also two previously unknown power-ups you can earn for your troubles that will extend to creator mode.

Super Mario Maker 2 Hammer Time:

As previously gleamed from the Japanese Nintendo Direct presentation, it’s hammer time. The Super Hammer can be unlocked after completing a portion of the story mode. At which point you’ll be able to implement it in to your course creations. It is only available in the Super Mario 3D World course style and transforms the titular hero into Builder Mario. This is not the Hammer Bros. power-up where you can throw an endless supply of Goomba smashing tools at enemies, but rather one you can swing around and crush blocks with. Not only can it crush the difficult to break “Hard Blocks” but the power-up also allows Mario to spawn boxes out of nowhere to use to his advantage.

More Mario Maker 2 Secrets:

The second of today’s Super Mario Maker 2 secrets is the Superball Flower power-up. Only available in the Super Mario Bros. course creator mode, old school gamers might remember this item from Super Mario Land. Originally debuting in 1989 for the Game Boy, it is essentially like the typical fire flower, albeit replacing fireballs with bouncy death balls. Super Mario Land was in Game Boy black and white and so is this power-up. Not only will the bouncy ball projectiles appear in swathes of grey but Mario’s sprite also jumps back in time with a black and white look. The stage music and some of the SFX will also take on a temporarily old school vibe when the power-up is active.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clearly any time new power-ups are introduced to the Mario formula they can drastically change the way courses are both made and played. The Super Hammer allows creators to block off certain portions of a stage until the player finds the power-up, for example. Or maybe there are enemies only a bouncy ball projectile can hit in order to progress. The possibilities are endless when it comes to course creation here.

There was speculation Super Mario Land might end up filling in the dead space in the game theme section at some point. But now that one of the game’s most unique power-ups is already in there as an unlockable, it’s hard to imagine that being the case now. Have you discovered any interesting Super Mario Maker 2 secrets yet?

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!