Twitch Prime is now offering some free Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online goodies. After Amazon and friends announced a series of freebies for Apex Legends and EA sports titles last week, it looks like the folks over at Rockstar are getting in on the action. Some of this content is already available as well. Head below for all the details and how to score the Rockstar freebies.

Twitch Prime Content Inbound:

Along with a scattered launch of Apex Legends freebies across the entire month of July and beyond, Amazon and Rockstar are teaming up for Prime Day 2019. Already shaping up to be one of the more notable summer blowouts, Amazon is looking to push its Twitch streaming service this year with ongoing content drops.

Much like the EA Twitch Prime content, there will be several free Red Dead Online and GTA Online drops starting right now, and continuing throughout the month. That includes “exclusive in-game bonuses, deals, and content.” Gamers will have to link their Twitch Prime account with a Rockstar Games Social Club account in order to access the content.

Free Red Dead Online and GTA Online Content:

The Grand Theft Auto Online benefits include $1,250,000 of in-game cash and “bonus GTA$” on all Shark Cash Cards purchases. It looks like the bonus is 15% and you can also expect an “in-game gift.” The free Red Dead Online content includes “extra gold bars” when purchasing Gold Bar Packs, $300 of in-game cash ($300 goes a lot further than you might think back in the Wild West), and the Superior Ammo Bundle. If you’re curious, the ammo bundle includes 30 Dynamite Arrows, 60 Incendiary Buckshot Ammo, 30 Volatile Fire Bottles and 200 Express Ammo (for the Pistol, Revolver, Repeater & Rifle).

Here are more details from Twitch Prime:

This offer will provide a suite of in-game benefits to players of Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online that have a Rockstar Games Social Club account linked to a Twitch Prime account. The benefits will be available once you link your accounts, claim this bundle, complete the tutorial in each game, and play each game for at least 30 minutes. You will then see a message displayed while loading into each game that will confirm that you’ve received your Social Club x Twitch Prime benefits.

Once you have linked your accounts, you’ll find the free Red Dead Online and Grand Theft Auto Online content right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clearly Amazon is looking to use the Prime Day hype in order to further its foothold on the game streaming market. Twitch is already doing just fine on its own, but these freebies are sure to attract gamers that weren’t already invested in the Twitch eco-system. Considering Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime (free trial also available) and how popular these titles are, free Red Dead Online and GTAO content are sure to help the cause.

Oh, and some early Prime Day deals have been announced with discounts on Amazon devices, free credits and more.

