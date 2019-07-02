Tesla’s official iPhone cases are on sale for the first time from $26

- Jul. 2nd 2019 6:58 am ET

From $26
0

Tesla’s official Amazon storefront is discounting its iPhone X Folio Case to $25.91 shipped. Regularly $45, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked to date and a new Amazon all-time low. You can also grab the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus version for $35, which also the best we’ve seen. The standard iPhone X/8/Plus case is also on sale for $27 (Reg. $35). Tesla unveiled a handful of accessories on its Amazon storefront earlier this year with various toys, clothing, and cases. This is a great way to show-off your ownership while keeping an iPhone safe from harm.

Tesla offers a number of other accessories in its Amazon storefront. You can check out all of our launch coverage here or shop the entire store for more.

Tesla iPhone Cases feature:

The Tesla iPhone 8+ Folio Case is designed to protect your iPhone 8+ in understated style while providing three wallet slots for storing cards or cash. Finished in satin leatherette with an embossed Tesla logo, the Tesla iPhone 8+ Folio Case will fit both iPhone 8+ and iPhone 7+. Designed by Tesla.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $26

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Tesla

Tesla

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp