Tesla’s official iPhone cases are on sale for the first time from $26

Tesla’s official Amazon storefront is discounting its iPhone X Folio Case to $25.91 shipped. Regularly $45, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked to date and a new Amazon all-time low. You can also grab the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus version for $35, which also the best we’ve seen. The standard iPhone X/8/Plus case is also on sale for $27 (Reg. $35). Tesla unveiled a handful of accessories on its Amazon storefront earlier this year with various toys, clothing, and cases. This is a great way to show-off your ownership while keeping an iPhone safe from harm.

Tesla offers a number of other accessories in its Amazon storefront. You can check out all of our launch coverage here or shop the entire store for more.

Tesla iPhone Cases feature:

The Tesla iPhone 8+ Folio Case is designed to protect your iPhone 8+ in understated style while providing three wallet slots for storing cards or cash. Finished in satin leatherette with an embossed Tesla logo, the Tesla iPhone 8+ Folio Case will fit both iPhone 8+ and iPhone 7+. Designed by Tesla.

