Woot’s Delsey Luggage sale features a variety of bags from $70 Prime shipped

Woot cuts up to 43% off a selection of Delsey Luggage. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added. One standout is the Helium Aero Hardside 21-inch Domestic Carry-On for $69.99. It currently goes for at least $110 at Amazon. Meanwhile, eBags charges $120. This is the best price we could find. Choose from one of three bold colors: blue, purple, or pink. Features include four double spinner wheels, a 1-button locking handle, and a built-in 3-digit TSA-approved combination lock. This particular bag is designed to fit the overhead compartments of most domestic airlines and features two inches of expandable space. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,500 Amazon shoppers. Head below for more.

If you plan to fly overseas, pick up the Delsey Helium Aero International 19-inch Carry-On Luggage for $79.99. Currently at least $113 on Amazon, this is another current low price. Unlike the domestic model above, this lacks the extra two inches of space; however, it does have an interior padded pocket that can fit a 15.6-inch MacBook.

Shop the rest of today’s Woot Delsey Luggage sale right here, which features bags as large as 29 inches.

Make sure your luggage is the one you’re pulling off the carousel. This set of five silicone luggage tags is $13 Prime shipped at Amazon. They come in a variety of bright colors to help your bags stand out even more.

Delsey Helium Aero Hardside Domestic Carry-On:

Double spinner wheels assure exceptional maneuverability and keep zero weight on your arm. A contemporary design with a deep metallic glossy finish to travel in style! Made of lightweight yet durable polycarbonate. Double spinner wheels assure superior maneuverability. Two spacious compartments with tie-down straps and a zippered divider. Expands 2 inches. Carry on fits in the overhead compartment of most domestic airlines.

