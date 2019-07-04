VUDU’s 4th of July sale has all 8 Harry Potter films for $59 in 4K, more

VUDU is here with its 4th of July Weekend Sale with deals on movie and TV bundles galore. Our favorite is the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection on 4K for $58.99. Available at Microsoft for $1 more. Normally $80 at iTunes and $150 on Amazon for the 4K Blu-ray, this is around what we normally see this bundle drop to and is the best available. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, this is the ultimate collection. You’ll get all eight movies in 4K HDR available to stream (or download), letting you watch any time. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of Microsoft, their $10 and up 4K sale is still going on with quite a few great discounts on popular movies. You’ll find Jumanji, Rampage, Venom, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, the Dark Knight Trilogy, and more at fantastic prices, all ready to stream this weekend.

If you’re more of an iTunes buff, Apple’s 4th of July sale is still live too. Over at iTunes, you’ll find $5 titles, ’80s movies, $1 rentals, and more to keep you entertained this holiday weekend.

For those who prefer physical media, we’ve got that for you too with quite a few Blu-ray discounts. Missing Link, John Wick Chapter 3 Parabellum, Hellboy, Thor, and more are all at some historically low prices this weekend.

For Marvel fans, Amazon is offering a number of $2 movie rentals to keep your kids occupied this weekend. This early Prime Day deal is a must-watch if you’re trying to catch up before seeing Spider-Man: Far From Home this weekend.

No matter where you buy your films, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere. It’s a service that allows you to easily copy your license for digital movies from one streaming service to another, making sure that you can watch your favorites all in one place.

Our top picks:

