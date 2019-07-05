PUMA gets you moving with an extra 30% off sale styles from just $7 shipped

For a limited time only, PUMA’s offering an extra 30% off sale items with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories and more from $7. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s NRGY Neko Knit Sneakers are on sale for $31, which is down from their original rate of $75. These shoes feature a supportive lace design and a cushioned insole. Plus, their lightweight material will help to give you your best stride yet and they’re available in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!