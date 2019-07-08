Develop your own miniature city in Pocket Build for iOS, now just $1 (50% off)

Pocket Build for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $2 and as much as $4 in the past, today’s deal is matching the all-time low and the first notable price drop in well over a year. “Castles, people, animals, trees, fences, farms, bridges, towers, houses, rocks, land, it’s all their for the building.” This is an open world city building game with “no limitations or restrictions.” It features hundreds of items to build and resource management with “new items added every update.” Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 gamers. More details and some gameplay footage below.

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

Pocket Build:

Have you ever wanted to make your own little fantasy world? A farm, some kind of castle, or just an epic fantasy city? Pocket Build is an open world game where you can build with no limitations or restrictions. Build whatever you like, whenever you like, however you like. The possibilities are endless!

