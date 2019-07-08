Save 20% on GE’s $48 Ultra Pro 60-Mile Antenna and enjoy local sports + more

Amazon offers the GE Ultra Pro Stealth Attic 60-Mile Range OTA HDTV Antenna for $47.88 shipped. Having originally sold for $120, we’ve more recently been tracking a $60 price tag. That makes today’s offer good for a 20% discount and marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen to date. GE’s OTA Antenna is capable of bringing a wide range of content your home theater, including both 1080p and 4K news, sports and other shows. Bringing an antenna into your cord-cutting setup is a must, and GE’s option is as capable as any other model with a weather-resistant, outdoor design. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More info below.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Based on your results, if you don’t need to pull in 60 miles of content, AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna trades the outdoor design for a 25-mile range at $10.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

GE Ultra Pro Stealth OTA HDTV Antenna features:

Ditch expensive cable and satellite bills and continue viewing your favorite shows In Full HD on channels such as ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, Fox and much more with access to all the current events, sitcoms, kids, and sports programs without the monthly bill

Full HD crystal clear TV and HD sound quality – our indoor TV antenna has superior reception for both VHF and UHF signals, receiving uncompressed 1080p signal and the pure amp technology increases signal strength while reducing dropouts

Long range antenna – This indoor HDTV antenna can reach up to 60 miles from the broadcast signal and placed almost anywhere in your home. The digital antenna constantly Scans for new channels As they’re made available for Broadcast

