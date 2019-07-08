Whole Foods to offer seven days of deals in lead up to Prime Day 2019

- Jul. 8th 2019 10:47 am ET

0

We’re officially seven days away from Prime Day 2019 and Amazon has been ramping up the promotions in the meantime. Each day in the lead up to the summer’s biggest event seems to reveal a new batch of notable deals. But don’t be fooled, there are still plenty of ways to prepare for Prime Day when Amazon is expected to roll out the best deals of the year, so far. In addition to offering various credits, Whole Foods is also getting in on the mix with seven days of deals in the lead up to Prime Day, starting on Wednesday, July 10th. This is a great way to cash-in on that $10 bonus credit we told you about earlier this month and score some discounted groceries along the way. Full details below.

Whole Foods set to offer seven days of deals

Prime Day 2019 officially kicks-off on Monday, July 15th, 2019. But Whole Foods will be using its Amazon subsidiary status to roll out deals for Prime members in the lead up starting on Wednesday, July 10th. Each day will offer a new grocery item on sale. While these prices may not get you to that $10 threshold to cash-in on the Prime Day credit offer, you may want to consider loading up on food to grab that promotion which requires a $10 purchase.

Here’s a look at the seven days of deals that Whole Foods will be offering starting on Wednesday:

July 10: BOGO Abe’s Vegan Mini Muffins

July 11: 25% off Chef’s Case entrées, sides, salads, and chef’s plates

July 12: Two slices of pizza for $5 or 30% off whole pizzas (varies by location)

July 13: $2 off rotisserie chicken

July 14: Deli meats and cheese 20% off

July 15: BOGO brown butter cookies

July 16: 50% off select croissants

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s no surprise that Amazon is pushing Whole Foods as yet another way to save in the lead up to Prime Day. What started as a small, one-day event, has now stretched across 48 hours, multiple retailers, and can be found both online and in-stores. Prime Day has come a long way since 2015.

Whole Foods is likely going to continue to play a larger role in Amazon’s future, as both a means of spreading first-party initiatives, and blending the two retailers in various other ways. I like to shop at Whole Foods, and I’m a Prime member, so it’s a natural fit for me and I assume for many others of you out there that read 9to5Toys on a daily basis.

Source: Thrillist

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Prime Day 2019

Prime Day 2019

Amazon has <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">officially made its Prime Day 2019 announcement</a>, promising a near-constant revolving cast of deals, Prime-exclusive offers, and promotions. This year’s event will kick-off on Monday, July 15th and run through Tuesday, July 16th. It will start at midnight PST and 3am EST at the beginning of the week, lasting a total of 48-hours with deals spanning every category. Amazon Prime Day is the fifth consecutive year Amazon has launched a massive sale in July for its members, and this appears to its biggest one yet beating last year’s by 12 hours. Head below for additional Prime Day details. Amazon is once again<a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> promising a hefty inventory of deals</a> as we predicted a few weeks back. There will be a smattering of offers across nearly every category with deals featured <a href="https://amzn.to/2J9Le6v" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">on this landing page</a> throughout the entire event.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp