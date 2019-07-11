Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy $15, Super Mario Party $45, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Owlboy on Xbox One for $14.99. And Sony has now matched that price for PS4 gamers on PSN. Regularly $25, it still fetches around $20 or more at Amazon across all platforms and is now matching our previous mention. “A love letter to pixel art for a new audience, Owlboy is a story-driven action adventure, with a unique mix of flight and platforming.” You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Super Mario Party, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2 and many more down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Nintendo Switch Lite officially unveiled: $200 price tag, built-in Joy-Con

An animated Cuphead Netflix show is now in production

Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z brings Danny Trejo, Zombies Nuketown, more

Pokemon Sword and Shield differences: Exclusive gyms/leaders, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!