Today’s Best Game Deals: Owlboy $15, Super Mario Party $45, more

- Jul. 11th 2019 9:24 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Owlboy on Xbox One for $14.99. And Sony has now matched that price for PS4 gamers on PSN. Regularly $25, it still fetches around $20 or more at Amazon across all platforms and is now matching our previous mention. “A love letter to pixel art for a new audience, Owlboy is a story-driven action adventure, with a unique mix of flight and platforming.You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Super Mario Party, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Far Cry New Dawn, Hitman 2 and many more down below. 

