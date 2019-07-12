CamelBak tumblers and water bottles are on sale from just $10 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the CamelBak KickBak 20.3-ounce Thermal Tumbler for $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $23 or so at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is the best price we can find and beating the Amazon all-time low on most colors. These vacuum insulated tumblers keep your beverages cold for up to 8 hours or hot for 4. Features include a splash-proof, dual flip lid, 18/8 stainless steel construction and a lifetime guarantee. Rated 4+ stars. More details and CamelBak deals down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Best Buy is also offering the CamelBak Chute Vacuum Insulated Stainless Water Bottles for $19.99. These bottles usually fetch closer to $30 or more at Amazon and elsewhere. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. While it’s hard to go wrong with today’s CamelBak sale, we also still have BlenderBottles at up to 30% off in multiple sizes/colors starting from $6 shipped.

CamelBak KickBak 20.3-Oz. Thermal Tumbler:

Carry your favorite drink anywhere with this 20-oz. CamelBak tumbler. It’s insulated to retain hot temperatures for up to four hours and cold temperatures for up to eight, and its lid converts from a small opening to a large one. This CamelBak tumbler is made from durable stainless steel, so it won’t break if dropped.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!