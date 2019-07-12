Become an ace drone pilot with HUBSAN’s X4 Camera Quadcopter at $28 (Reg. $40)

As part of its DealZone, B&H offers the HUBSAN X4 Quadcopter (H107C-HD) in Royal Blue for $27.99 shipped. Typically selling for $40, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Armed with a 720p camera, this drone is a perfect way for novice pilots to log some extra flight time before stepping up to a more advanced quadcopter. It features a seven-minute flight time and can record video as well as capture stills. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 130 customers.

Those looking to hone their flying inside will want to consider this RC Nano Quadcopter at under $25. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from 275 customers and features a more compact and rugged design.

HUBSAN X4 Quadcopter

The X4 H107C-HD Quadcopter with 720p Video Camera in Royal Blue from Hubsan is a quad-rotor, palm-sized RC helicopter that features a 2.4 GHz, 4-Channel transmitter and a built-in 720p resolution HD camera. The most notable feature of this quadcopter is its size, even with a prop-to-prop wingspan of just 5.75″ it sill has room for a camera. To record video there is a microSD memory card slot below the “tail” section that is activated using a button just to the side of the card slot.

